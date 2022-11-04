2022-2030 Report on Global Advertising Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Advertising market, covering market size for segment by type (TV Advertising, Newspaper & Magazine Advertising, etc.), by application (Food & Beverage, Vehicles, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Aol (Verizon Communications), AVIC Culture, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Advertising from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Advertising market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Advertising including:
Alibaba
Alphabet
Amazon
Aol (Verizon Communications)
AVIC Culture
Baidu
Beijing Bashi Media
Chengdu B-ray Media
China Television Media
Communication Group
Dahe Group
Dentsu
Focus Media Group
Guangdong?Advertising?Group
Havas
Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary
IAC
IPG
Microsoft
Omnicom
Pandora
Publicis Groupe
Shanghai Xinhua Media
Spearhead Integrated Marketing
Tencent
WPP
Yahoo! Inc
Yinlimedia
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
TV Advertising
Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
Outdoor Advertising
Radio Advertising
Internet Advertising
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Food & Beverage
Vehicles
Health and Medical
Commercial and Personal Services
Consumer Goods
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Advertising Market Overview
1.1 Advertising Definition
1.2 Global Advertising Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)
1.3 Global Advertising Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)
1.4 Global Advertising Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)
1.5 Global Advertising Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)
1.6 Global Advertising Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)
1.7 Advertising Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19
Chapter 2 Advertising Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Advertising Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.2 Global Advertising Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.3 Global Advertising Average Price by Player (2019-2021)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Advertising Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Advertising Market by Type
3.1.1 TV Advertising
3.1.2 Newspaper & Magazine Advertising
3.1.3 Outdoor Advertising
3.1.4 Radio Advertising
3.1.5 Internet Advertising
3.2 Global Advertising Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
