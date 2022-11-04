Electronic Torque Wrench Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench Scope and Market Size

RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/279921/electronic-torque-wrench

Segment by Type

<2000 RPM Torque Capacity

2100 RPM Torque Capacity

2200 RPM Torque Capacity

>2200 RPM Torque Capacity

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Appliances, Electronics & Industrial Assembly

Agriculture & Off-Road Machinery

Others

The report on the RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Atlas Copco AB

Bosch

STANLEY

Apex Tool Group, LLC

Ingersoll Rand plc

Hilti Corporation

Makita Corporation

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Japan)

Uryu Seisaku, Ltd.

Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDElectronic Torque Wrench submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Electronic Torque Wrench Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Electronic Torque Wrench Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Electronic Torque Wrench Market Dynamics

1.5.1Electronic Torque Wrench Industry Trends

1.5.2Electronic Torque Wrench Market Drivers

1.5.3Electronic Torque Wrench Market Challenges

1.5.4Electronic Torque Wrench Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Electronic Torque Wrench Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Electronic Torque Wrench Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Electronic Torque Wrench Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofElectronic Torque Wrench in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersElectronic Torque Wrench Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoElectronic Torque Wrench Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopElectronic Torque Wrench Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesElectronic Torque Wrench Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalElectronic Torque Wrench Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaElectronic Torque Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificElectronic Torque Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeElectronic Torque Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaElectronic Torque Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaElectronic Torque Wrench Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaElectronic Torque Wrench Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Atlas Copco AB

7.1.1 Atlas Copco AB Corporation Information

7.1.2 Atlas Copco AB Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Atlas Copco AB Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Atlas Copco AB Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.1.5 Atlas Copco AB Recent Development

7.2 Bosch

7.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bosch Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bosch Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.3 STANLEY

7.3.1 STANLEY Corporation Information

7.3.2 STANLEY Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 STANLEY Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 STANLEY Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.3.5 STANLEY Recent Development

7.4 Apex Tool Group, LLC

7.4.1 Apex Tool Group, LLC Corporation Information

7.4.2 Apex Tool Group, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Apex Tool Group, LLC Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Apex Tool Group, LLC Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.4.5 Apex Tool Group, LLC Recent Development

7.5 Ingersoll Rand plc

7.5.1 Ingersoll Rand plc Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ingersoll Rand plc Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ingersoll Rand plc Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ingersoll Rand plc Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.5.5 Ingersoll Rand plc Recent Development

7.6 Hilti Corporation

7.6.1 Hilti Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hilti Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hilti Corporation Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hilti Corporation Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.6.5 Hilti Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Makita Corporation

7.7.1 Makita Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Makita Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Makita Corporation Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Makita Corporation Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.7.5 Makita Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Japan)

7.8.1 Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Japan) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Japan) Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Japan) Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.8.5 Techtronic Industries Company Limited (Japan) Recent Development

7.9 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd.

7.9.1 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.9.5 Uryu Seisaku, Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

7.10.1 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Electronic Torque Wrench Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Electronic Torque Wrench Products Offered

7.10.5 Gedore-Werkzeugfabrik GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Electronic Torque Wrench Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Electronic Torque Wrench Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Electronic Torque Wrench Distributors

8.3Electronic Torque Wrench Production Mode & Process

8.4Electronic Torque Wrench Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Electronic Torque Wrench Sales Channels

8.4.2Electronic Torque Wrench Distributors

8.5Electronic Torque Wrench Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/279921/electronic-torque-wrench

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States