Pocket-size Projector Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pocket-size Projector in global, including the following market information:
Global Pocket-size Projector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pocket-size Projector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pocket-size Projector companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pocket-size Projector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DLP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pocket-size Projector include Xgimi, LG, ASUS, JMGO, Hotack Technology, Formovie, Dangbei, Vmai and Miroir, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pocket-size Projector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pocket-size Projector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pocket-size Projector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DLP
LCD
LCoS
Global Pocket-size Projector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pocket-size Projector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Pocket-size Projector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pocket-size Projector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pocket-size Projector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pocket-size Projector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pocket-size Projector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pocket-size Projector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Xgimi
LG
ASUS
JMGO
Hotack Technology
Formovie
Dangbei
Vmai
Miroir
Optoma Corporation
COOLUX
INNOIO
Acer
Samsung
Sony
Dell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pocket-size Projector Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pocket-size Projector Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pocket-size Projector Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pocket-size Projector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pocket-size Projector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pocket-size Projector Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pocket-size Projector Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pocket-size Projector Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pocket-size Projector Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pocket-size Projector Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pocket-size Projector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pocket-size Projector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pocket-size Projector Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pocket-size Projector Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pocket-size Projector Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pocket-size Projector Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
