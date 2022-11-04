Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drinkware, beverageware, and barware are general terms for the class of vessels from which people drink. It includes stemware, or glasses that stand on stems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware in global, including the following market information:

Global Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Crystal Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware include Libbey, ARC International, Bormioli Rocco, Pasabahce, Ocean Glass, Rona, RCR, Riedel and Bayerische Glaswerke Spiegelau, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Crystal Glass

Non-Crystal Glass

Global Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Global Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Drinkware, Beverageware, and Barware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Libbey

ARC International

Bormioli Rocco

Pasabahce

Ocean Glass

Rona

RCR

Riedel

Bayerische Glaswerke Spiegelau

Saint-Louis

Baccarat

Zalto

Zwiesel Kristallglas

Lucaris

Christofle

