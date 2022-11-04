Cruelty-Free Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In the animal rights movement, cruelty-free is a label for products or activities that do not harm or kill animals anywhere in the world. Products tested on animals or made from animals are not considered cruelty-free, since these tests are often painful and cause the suffering and death of millions of animals every year.Cruelty-free product means the product that has not been tested on animals, and does not contain any animal ingredients. Free-range, cage-free eggs and dairy products still cause the suffering and deaths of animals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cruelty-Free Product in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cruelty-Free Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cosmetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cruelty-Free Product include Nature's Gate, MuLondon, Billy Jealousy, Beauty Without Cruelty, Coty Inc., Emma Jean Cosmetics Inc., MO MI BEAUTY, Groupe Rocher and Inika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cruelty-Free Product companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cruelty-Free Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic

Clothes

Cleaning Product

Household Item

Others

Global Cruelty-Free Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Cruelty-Free Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cruelty-Free Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cruelty-Free Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nature's Gate

MuLondon

Billy Jealousy

Beauty Without Cruelty

Coty Inc.

Emma Jean Cosmetics Inc.

MO MI BEAUTY

Groupe Rocher

Inika

Loreal SA (Urban Decay)

Gabriel Cosmetics Inc.

Pacifica Beauty

Matt & Nat

MooShoes

Stella McCartney

Nature Clean

ECOS

Dr. Bronner Sal's Suds

Mrs. Meyers

Simple Green

