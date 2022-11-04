Cruelty-Free Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In the animal rights movement, cruelty-free is a label for products or activities that do not harm or kill animals anywhere in the world. Products tested on animals or made from animals are not considered cruelty-free, since these tests are often painful and cause the suffering and death of millions of animals every year.Cruelty-free product means the product that has not been tested on animals, and does not contain any animal ingredients. Free-range, cage-free eggs and dairy products still cause the suffering and deaths of animals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cruelty-Free Product in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cruelty-Free Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cosmetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cruelty-Free Product include Nature's Gate, MuLondon, Billy Jealousy, Beauty Without Cruelty, Coty Inc., Emma Jean Cosmetics Inc., MO MI BEAUTY, Groupe Rocher and Inika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cruelty-Free Product companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cruelty-Free Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cosmetic
Clothes
Cleaning Product
Household Item
Others
Global Cruelty-Free Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Cruelty-Free Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cruelty-Free Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cruelty-Free Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nature's Gate
MuLondon
Billy Jealousy
Beauty Without Cruelty
Coty Inc.
Emma Jean Cosmetics Inc.
MO MI BEAUTY
Groupe Rocher
Inika
Loreal SA (Urban Decay)
Gabriel Cosmetics Inc.
Pacifica Beauty
Matt & Nat
MooShoes
Stella McCartney
Nature Clean
ECOS
Dr. Bronner Sal's Suds
Mrs. Meyers
Simple Green
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cruelty-Free Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cruelty-Free Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cruelty-Free Product Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cruelty-Free Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cruelty-Free Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cruelty-Free Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cruelty-Free Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cruelty-Free Product Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cruelty-Free Product Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cruelty-Free Product Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cruelty-Free Product Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
