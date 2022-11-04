Disposable Waterproof Diapers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Waterproof Diapers in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Waterproof Diapers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Waterproof Diapers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Waterproof Diapers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Waterproof Diapers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 11 Kg Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Waterproof Diapers include Kimberly-Clark, P&G, Unicharm, Merries, I Play, Pampers, Doctor.Ma, Jiangsu Debang Sanitary Products and Huggies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Waterproof Diapers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Waterproof Diapers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Waterproof Diapers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 11 Kg

11- 15 Kg

Over 15 Kg

Global Disposable Waterproof Diapers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Waterproof Diapers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Disposable Waterproof Diapers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Waterproof Diapers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Waterproof Diapers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Waterproof Diapers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Waterproof Diapers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Waterproof Diapers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kimberly-Clark

P&G

Unicharm

Merries

I Play

Pampers

Doctor.Ma

Jiangsu Debang Sanitary Products

Huggies

Fiveram

BABYDREAM

Babyganics

Quanzhou Jiahua Health Utensils

Martin Brother

Deerting

Charlie Banana

Ecoable

