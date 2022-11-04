Biodegradable Paper Straw Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Paper Straw in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Biodegradable Paper Straw companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Paper Straw market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Printing Paper Straw Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Paper Straw include Hoffmaster Group, Transcend Packaging, BYGREEN, HB Fuller, Soton, AmerCareRoyal, Canada Brown Eco Products, Paper Tech and Vegware, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biodegradable Paper Straw manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Printing Paper Straw

Non Printing Paper Straw

Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Services

Households

Others

Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Paper Straw revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Paper Straw revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Paper Straw sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Biodegradable Paper Straw sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hoffmaster Group

Transcend Packaging

BYGREEN

HB Fuller

Soton

AmerCareRoyal

Canada Brown Eco Products

Paper Tech

Vegware

SEOIL

Aardvark Straws

Hello Straw

BIOPAK

Wilbistraw

YuTong Eco-Technology

Aleco Industrial

Huhtamaki

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Paper Straw Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Paper Straw Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Paper Straw Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Paper Straw Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Paper Straw Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Paper Straw Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Paper Straw Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Paper Stra

