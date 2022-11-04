Global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Research Report 2022
Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Thermal-neutron Reactors
Fast-neutron Reactors
Segment by Application
Large Vessels
Industrial
Commercial
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Toshiba
OKBM Afrikantov
OKB Gidropress
Atomenergoprom
CNEA & INVAP
Seaborg Technologies
IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design
Kurchatov Institute
Areva TA (DCNS group)
International Thorium Molten Salt Forum (ITMSF)
Gen4 Energy
Terrestrial Energy
Westinghouse-led
JAERI
NuScale Power LLC
Eskom
KAERI
Holtec International
Moltex Energy
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
Intellectual Ventures
U-Battery consortium
Atomstroyexport
Westinghouse Electric Company
X-energy
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermal-neutron Reactors
1.2.3 Fast-neutron Reactors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Large Vessels
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Commercial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
