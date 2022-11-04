Solar Microgrid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A microgrid is a local, independently controlled power grid that can integrate distributed energy resources (DERs) into the main electric grid. Microgrids can distribute all kinds of energy resources, including renewable energy to fossil fuels. A solar microgrid is a specific type of microgrid that generates electricity using solar power. A residential solar panel system complete with battery storage is a type of solar microgrid.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Microgrid in global, including the following market information:
Global Solar Microgrid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solar Microgrid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Solar Microgrid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solar Microgrid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Grid-Tied Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solar Microgrid include ABB, NEC, GE, Aquion Energy, Echelon, Raytheon, S&C Electric Company, Eaton Corporation and Sunverge Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solar Microgrid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solar Microgrid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Microgrid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Grid-Tied
Independent
Global Solar Microgrid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Microgrid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Utilities
Military
Others
Global Solar Microgrid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Solar Microgrid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solar Microgrid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solar Microgrid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solar Microgrid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Solar Microgrid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
NEC
GE
Aquion Energy
Echelon
Raytheon
S&C Electric Company
Eaton Corporation
Sunverge Energy
Siemens
Toshiba
General Microgrids
Lockheed Martin
