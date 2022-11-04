Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery Scope and Market Size

RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Commercial Washer

Commercial Dryer

Commercial Dry Cleaning Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Hotel

Laundry Home

Hospital

School

Others

The report on the RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Alliance Laundry

Bowe Textile Cleaning

Braun

CSM

Dexter

Easton

EDRO

Electrolux

Fagor

Firbimatic

Flying Fish Machinery

Girbau

Haier

Jensen Group

Jieshen

Kannegiesser

Lavatec

LG

Miele

Pellerin Milnor

Sailstar

Satec

Sea-Lion Machinery

Stahl

VEGA systems

Whirlpool

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDCommercial Laundry Machinery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Commercial Laundry Machinery Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Dynamics

1.5.1Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry Trends

1.5.2Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Drivers

1.5.3Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Challenges

1.5.4Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofCommercial Laundry Machinery in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersCommercial Laundry Machinery Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoCommercial Laundry Machinery Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopCommercial Laundry Machinery Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalCommercial Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaCommercial Laundry Machinery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Alliance Laundry

7.1.1 Alliance Laundry Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alliance Laundry Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Alliance Laundry Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Alliance Laundry Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.1.5 Alliance Laundry Recent Development

7.2 Bowe Textile Cleaning

7.2.1 Bowe Textile Cleaning Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bowe Textile Cleaning Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bowe Textile Cleaning Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bowe Textile Cleaning Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.2.5 Bowe Textile Cleaning Recent Development

7.3 Braun

7.3.1 Braun Corporation Information

7.3.2 Braun Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Braun Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Braun Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.3.5 Braun Recent Development

7.4 CSM

7.4.1 CSM Corporation Information

7.4.2 CSM Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CSM Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CSM Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.4.5 CSM Recent Development

7.5 Dexter

7.5.1 Dexter Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dexter Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dexter Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dexter Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.5.5 Dexter Recent Development

7.6 Easton

7.6.1 Easton Corporation Information

7.6.2 Easton Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Easton Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Easton Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.6.5 Easton Recent Development

7.7 EDRO

7.7.1 EDRO Corporation Information

7.7.2 EDRO Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 EDRO Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 EDRO Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.7.5 EDRO Recent Development

7.8 Electrolux

7.8.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

7.8.2 Electrolux Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Electrolux Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Electrolux Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.8.5 Electrolux Recent Development

7.9 Fagor

7.9.1 Fagor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fagor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Fagor Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Fagor Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.9.5 Fagor Recent Development

7.10 Firbimatic

7.10.1 Firbimatic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Firbimatic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Firbimatic Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Firbimatic Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.10.5 Firbimatic Recent Development

7.11 Flying Fish Machinery

7.11.1 Flying Fish Machinery Corporation Information

7.11.2 Flying Fish Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Flying Fish Machinery Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Flying Fish Machinery Commercial Laundry Machinery Products Offered

7.11.5 Flying Fish Machinery Recent Development

7.12 Girbau

7.12.1 Girbau Corporation Information

7.12.2 Girbau Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Girbau Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Girbau Products Offered

7.12.5 Girbau Recent Development

7.13 Haier

7.13.1 Haier Corporation Information

7.13.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Haier Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Haier Products Offered

7.13.5 Haier Recent Development

7.14 Jensen Group

7.14.1 Jensen Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jensen Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jensen Group Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jensen Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Jensen Group Recent Development

7.15 Jieshen

7.15.1 Jieshen Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jieshen Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jieshen Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jieshen Products Offered

7.15.5 Jieshen Recent Development

7.16 Kannegiesser

7.16.1 Kannegiesser Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kannegiesser Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kannegiesser Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kannegiesser Products Offered

7.16.5 Kannegiesser Recent Development

7.17 Lavatec

7.17.1 Lavatec Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lavatec Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lavatec Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lavatec Products Offered

7.17.5 Lavatec Recent Development

7.18 LG

7.18.1 LG Corporation Information

7.18.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 LG Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 LG Products Offered

7.18.5 LG Recent Development

7.19 Miele

7.19.1 Miele Corporation Information

7.19.2 Miele Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Miele Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Miele Products Offered

7.19.5 Miele Recent Development

7.20 Pellerin Milnor

7.20.1 Pellerin Milnor Corporation Information

7.20.2 Pellerin Milnor Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Pellerin Milnor Products Offered

7.20.5 Pellerin Milnor Recent Development

7.21 Sailstar

7.21.1 Sailstar Corporation Information

7.21.2 Sailstar Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Sailstar Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Sailstar Products Offered

7.21.5 Sailstar Recent Development

7.22 Satec

7.22.1 Satec Corporation Information

7.22.2 Satec Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Satec Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Satec Products Offered

7.22.5 Satec Recent Development

7.23 Sea-Lion Machinery

7.23.1 Sea-Lion Machinery Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sea-Lion Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Sea-Lion Machinery Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Sea-Lion Machinery Products Offered

7.23.5 Sea-Lion Machinery Recent Development

7.24 Stahl

7.24.1 Stahl Corporation Information

7.24.2 Stahl Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Stahl Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Stahl Products Offered

7.24.5 Stahl Recent Development

7.25 VEGA systems

7.25.1 VEGA systems Corporation Information

7.25.2 VEGA systems Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 VEGA systems Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 VEGA systems Products Offered

7.25.5 VEGA systems Recent Development

7.26 Whirlpool

7.26.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

7.26.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Whirlpool Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Whirlpool Products Offered

7.26.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Commercial Laundry Machinery Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Commercial Laundry Machinery Distributors

8.3Commercial Laundry Machinery Production Mode & Process

8.4Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Commercial Laundry Machinery Sales Channels

8.4.2Commercial Laundry Machinery Distributors

8.5Commercial Laundry Machinery Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

