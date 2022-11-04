Lighting Fixtures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A light fixture, light fitting, or luminaire is an electrical device that contains an electric lamp that provides illumination. All light fixtures have a fixture body and one or more lamps. The lamps may be in sockets for easy replacement?or, in the case of some LED fixtures, hard-wired in place.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lighting Fixtures in global, including the following market information:
Global Lighting Fixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lighting Fixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Lighting Fixtures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lighting Fixtures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceiling Mounted Fixture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lighting Fixtures include Acuity Brands, GE Current, Signify, Savant Systems, MLS, Ideal Industries, Universal Douglas Lighting Americas, LSI Industries and Yankon Lighting. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lighting Fixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lighting Fixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lighting Fixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ceiling Mounted Fixture
Wall Mounted Lighting Fixtures
Recessed Lighting Fixtures
Tape and Track Lighting Fixtures
Others
Global Lighting Fixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lighting Fixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lighting Fixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lighting Fixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lighting Fixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lighting Fixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lighting Fixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acuity Brands
GE Current
Signify
Savant Systems
MLS
Ideal Industries
Universal Douglas Lighting Americas
LSI Industries
Yankon Lighting
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lighting Fixtures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lighting Fixtures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lighting Fixtures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lighting Fixtures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lighting Fixtures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lighting Fixtures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lighting Fixtures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lighting Fixtures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lighting Fixtures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lighting Fixtures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lighting Fixtures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lighting Fixtures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lighting Fixtures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lighting Fixtures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lighting Fixtures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lighting Fixtures Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lighting Fixtures Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Residential Lighting Fixtures Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global and United States Residential Lighting Fixtures Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Lighting Fixtures Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications