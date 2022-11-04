Drone Light Show Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drone Light Show in Global, including the following market information:
Global Drone Light Show Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drone Light Show market was valued at 175.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 647.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Indoor Drone Light Show Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drone Light Show include HIGH GREAT, Geoscan, CollMot Entertainment, SKYMAGIC, Intel Corporation, Zerotech, Drone Light Show Company, Beijing Aeronitor Technology Co., Ltd. and Efy Intelligent Control (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drone Light Show companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drone Light Show Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drone Light Show Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Indoor Drone Light Show
Outdoor Drone Light Show
Global Drone Light Show Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drone Light Show Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)
Government
Enterprise
Personal
Global Drone Light Show Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Drone Light Show Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drone Light Show revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drone Light Show revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HIGH GREAT
Geoscan
CollMot Entertainment
SKYMAGIC
Intel Corporation
Zerotech
Drone Light Show Company
Beijing Aeronitor Technology Co., Ltd.
Efy Intelligent Control (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd.
Hangzhou Gaoju Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
Cross Stars
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drone Light Show Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by End User
1.3 Global Drone Light Show Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drone Light Show Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drone Light Show Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drone Light Show Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drone Light Show Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drone Light Show Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drone Light Show Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Drone Light Show Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Drone Light Show Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drone Light Show Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drone Light Show Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drone Light Show Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Drone Light Show Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
