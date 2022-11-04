Motion Capture Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motion Capture Gloves in global, including the following market information:

Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Motion Capture Gloves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Motion Capture Gloves market was valued at 67 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 278.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inertia Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Motion Capture Gloves include StretchSense, Noitom, Vicon, Cyber Glove Systems, Rokoko, MANUS, AiQ Synertial, Virtual Motion Labs and PhaseSpace. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Motion Capture Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Motion Capture Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inertia Type

Optical Type

Other

Global Motion Capture Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Video Making

Robot Technology

Virtual Reality (VR)

Medical

Biomechanical

Others

Global Motion Capture Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Motion Capture Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Motion Capture Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Motion Capture Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Motion Capture Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

StretchSense

Noitom

Vicon

Cyber Glove Systems

Rokoko

MANUS

AiQ Synertial

Virtual Motion Labs

PhaseSpace

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motion Capture Gloves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Motion Capture Gloves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Motion Capture Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Motion Capture Gloves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Motion Capture Gloves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Motion Capture Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Motion Capture Gloves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Motion Capture Gloves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Motion Capture Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motion Capture Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Motion Capture Gloves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motion Capture Gloves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motion Capture Gloves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motion Capture Gloves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

