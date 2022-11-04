Motion Capture Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Motion Capture Gloves in global, including the following market information:
Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Motion Capture Gloves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Motion Capture Gloves market was valued at 67 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 278.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inertia Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Motion Capture Gloves include StretchSense, Noitom, Vicon, Cyber Glove Systems, Rokoko, MANUS, AiQ Synertial, Virtual Motion Labs and PhaseSpace. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Motion Capture Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Motion Capture Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inertia Type
Optical Type
Other
Global Motion Capture Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Video Making
Robot Technology
Virtual Reality (VR)
Medical
Biomechanical
Others
Global Motion Capture Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Motion Capture Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Motion Capture Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Motion Capture Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Motion Capture Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
StretchSense
Noitom
Vicon
Cyber Glove Systems
Rokoko
MANUS
AiQ Synertial
Virtual Motion Labs
PhaseSpace
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motion Capture Gloves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Motion Capture Gloves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Motion Capture Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Motion Capture Gloves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Motion Capture Gloves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Motion Capture Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Motion Capture Gloves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Motion Capture Gloves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Motion Capture Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motion Capture Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Motion Capture Gloves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motion Capture Gloves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motion Capture Gloves Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motion Capture Gloves Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Motion Capture Gloves Market Research Report 2022
Motion Capture Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications