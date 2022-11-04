Ultraviolet Water Purifier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultraviolet Water Purifier in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultraviolet Water Purifier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultraviolet Water Purifier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ultraviolet Water Purifier companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultraviolet Water Purifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tabletop Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultraviolet Water Purifier include 3M, American Ultraviolet, Aquasana, Atlantic Ultraviolet, BWT, Haier, Light Progress, Midea and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultraviolet Water Purifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultraviolet Water Purifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet Water Purifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tabletop Type

Floor Type

Global Ultraviolet Water Purifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet Water Purifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Ultraviolet Water Purifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ultraviolet Water Purifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultraviolet Water Purifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultraviolet Water Purifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultraviolet Water Purifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ultraviolet Water Purifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

American Ultraviolet

Aquasana

Atlantic Ultraviolet

BWT

Haier

Light Progress

Midea

Panasonic

PearlAqua

Philips

