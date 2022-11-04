Disposable Facial Masks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Facial Masks in global, including the following market information:
Global Disposable Facial Masks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Disposable Facial Masks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Disposable Facial Masks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Facial Masks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Moisturizing Mask Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Facial Masks include L'Oreal, Herborist, Pechoin, Shanghai Chicmax, DR.JOU Biotech, Mediheal, My Beauty Diary, Yunifang and Costory, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Facial Masks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Facial Masks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Facial Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Moisturizing Mask
Whitening Mask
Skin Recovery Mask
Others
Global Disposable Facial Masks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Facial Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Offline Distribution
Factory Outlets and Direct Selling
Online Sales
Global Disposable Facial Masks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Facial Masks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Disposable Facial Masks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Disposable Facial Masks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Disposable Facial Masks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Disposable Facial Masks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L'Oreal
Herborist
Pechoin
Shanghai Chicmax
DR.JOU Biotech
Mediheal
My Beauty Diary
Yunifang
Costory
Shanghai Yuemu
PROYA
THE FACE SHOP
Estee Lauder
Procter & Gamble
Avon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Facial Masks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Facial Masks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Facial Masks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Facial Masks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Facial Masks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Facial Masks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Facial Masks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Facial Masks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Facial Masks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Facial Masks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Facial Masks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Facial Masks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Facial Masks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Facial Masks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable Facial Masks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Facial Masks Companies
4 Sights by Product
