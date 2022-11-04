Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laser Labels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels include CCL Industries, Nitto, HERMA, SATO, Brady, ImageTek, Online Labels, TuffLabels and Jet Label, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laser Labels
Inkjet Labels
Direct Thermal Labels
Thermal Transfer Labels
Others
Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile & Transportation
Outdoor 614
Industrial and Construction
Chemicals
Electronics
Others
Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CCL Industries
Nitto
HERMA
SATO
Brady
ImageTek
Online Labels
TuffLabels
Jet Label
Weber Packaging Solutions
UPM Raflatac
Resource Label Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Weatherproof & Waterproof Labels Product Ty
