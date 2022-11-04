Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
After the embedded lamp is installed, the main structure of the lamp is not leaked, and other parts of the lamp body are embedded in buildings or other objects and cannot be seen.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recessed Lighting Fixtures in global, including the following market information:
Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Recessed Lighting Fixtures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recessed Lighting Fixtures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recessed Lighting Fixtures include Acuity Brands, NVC, FSL, LEEDARSON, PHILIPS, OPPLE, PAK Corporation Co. Ltd, TOPSTAR and OSRAM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recessed Lighting Fixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Traditional Lighting
LED Lighting
Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial and Commercial
Residential
Outdoor
Architectural
Others
Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Recessed Lighting Fixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Recessed Lighting Fixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Recessed Lighting Fixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Recessed Lighting Fixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acuity Brands
NVC
FSL
LEEDARSON
PHILIPS
OPPLE
PAK Corporation Co. Ltd
TOPSTAR
OSRAM
Ningbo Liaoyuan Group
TCP
Panasonic
HUAYI LIGHTING
TOSHIBA
TCL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recessed Lighting Fixtures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recessed Lighting Fixtures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recessed Lighting Fixtures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Recessed Lighting Fixtures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recessed Lighting Fixtures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recessed Lighting Fixtures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recessed
