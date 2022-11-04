Diecast Cars Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diecast Cars in global, including the following market information:
Global Diecast Cars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diecast Cars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Diecast Cars companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diecast Cars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Model Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diecast Cars include Oxford Diecast, AUTOart, Maisto, BBurago, GreenLight Collectibles, Automodello, Amalgam, Spot-On Models and Ford Thunderbird, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diecast Cars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diecast Cars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Diecast Cars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic Model
Metal Model
Other
Global Diecast Cars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Diecast Cars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Collectors
Non-collectors
Global Diecast Cars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Diecast Cars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Diecast Cars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Diecast Cars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Diecast Cars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Diecast Cars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Oxford Diecast
AUTOart
Maisto
BBurago
GreenLight Collectibles
Automodello
Amalgam
Spot-On Models
Ford Thunderbird
Franklin Mint
Brooklin
Eligor
ERTL
Togi
Renault Sport
Kokomo Toys
Budgie Toys
Aurora
Corgi Toys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diecast Cars Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diecast Cars Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diecast Cars Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diecast Cars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diecast Cars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diecast Cars Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diecast Cars Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diecast Cars Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diecast Cars Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diecast Cars Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diecast Cars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diecast Cars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diecast Cars Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diecast Cars Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diecast Cars Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diecast Cars Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Diecast Cars Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plastic Model
4.1.3 Metal Model
4.1.4 Other
