Terry Knitting Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Terry Knitting Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Terry Knitting Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Terry Knitting Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Terry Knitting Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Terry Knitting Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Pile Loop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Terry Knitting Machine include Sintelli, BUEN-KNIT, Fujian Baiyuan Machinery, Pailung, Wellknit, Mayer and Cie, Terrot and Taifan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Terry Knitting Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Terry Knitting Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Terry Knitting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Pile Loop

Double Face Loop

Global Terry Knitting Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Terry Knitting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel Textiles

Home Textiles

Technical Textiles

Others

Global Terry Knitting Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Terry Knitting Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Terry Knitting Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Terry Knitting Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Terry Knitting Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Terry Knitting Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sintelli

BUEN-KNIT

Fujian Baiyuan Machinery

Pailung

Wellknit

Mayer and Cie

Terrot

Taifan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Terry Knitting Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Terry Knitting Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Terry Knitting Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Terry Knitting Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Terry Knitting Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Terry Knitting Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Terry Knitting Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Terry Knitting Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Terry Knitting Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Terry Knitting Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Terry Knitting Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Terry Knitting Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Terry Knitting Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terry Knitting Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Terry Knitting Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Terry Knitting Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

