True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
True wireless headphones refer to Bluetooth earbuds or IEMs that have neither cords or wires between them nor to an audio source?(smartphones, MP3 players, tablet, etc.). Since they have no wires, the mic, controls and battery are built into the housing of the earbuds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of True Wireless Bluetooth Headset in global, including the following market information:
Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five True Wireless Bluetooth Headset companies in 2021 (%)
The global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full Cup (Circumaural) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of True Wireless Bluetooth Headset include Apple, Samsung(Harman Kardon), Huawei, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Philips, Audio-Technica and Xiaomi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the True Wireless Bluetooth Headset manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Full Cup (Circumaural)
On-Ear (Supraaural)
In-Ear (Intraaural)
Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Exclusive Shop
Online Sales
Others
Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies True Wireless Bluetooth Headset revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies True Wireless Bluetooth Headset revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies True Wireless Bluetooth Headset sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies True Wireless Bluetooth Headset sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple
Samsung(Harman Kardon)
Huawei
Sony
Bose
Sennheiser
Philips
Audio-Technica
Xiaomi
Monster
Beats
Logitec
Bang & Olufsen
Klipsch
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Overall Market Size
2.1 Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Sales by Companies
3.5 Global True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 True Wireless Bluetooth
