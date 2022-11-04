Cannabis Growing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cannabis Growing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cannabis Growing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cannabis Growing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-commercial Cultivation and Processing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cannabis Growing include Ultra Health, Mammoth Farms, Palo Verde Center, Hexo Corp, Bright Green Corporation, Copperstate Farms, Los Suenos Farms, Canna and Village Farms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cannabis Growing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cannabis Growing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cannabis Growing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-commercial Cultivation and Processing
Commercial Cultivation and Processing
Pharmaceutical Grade Planting and Processing
Global Cannabis Growing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cannabis Growing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Edibles
Topicals
Other
Global Cannabis Growing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cannabis Growing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cannabis Growing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cannabis Growing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ultra Health
Mammoth Farms
Palo Verde Center
Hexo Corp
Bright Green Corporation
Copperstate Farms
Los Suenos Farms
Canna
Village Farms
Aurora
Canopy Growth
Cresco Labs
Glass House Farms
Organigram
C3 International
CannTrust
FlowerOne
Solaris Farms
7Acres
ThePharm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cannabis Growing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cannabis Growing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cannabis Growing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cannabis Growing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cannabis Growing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cannabis Growing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cannabis Growing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cannabis Growing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cannabis Growing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cannabis Growing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Growing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cannabis Growing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cannabis Growing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Cannabis Growing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
