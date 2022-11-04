Office RTA Furniture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Office RTA Furniture in global, including the following market information:
Global Office RTA Furniture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Office RTA Furniture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Office RTA Furniture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Office RTA Furniture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Table Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Office RTA Furniture include Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, Whalen Furniture, Homestar North America, IKEA, Flexsteel (Home Styles), Simplicity Sofas and Prepac and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Office RTA Furniture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Office RTA Furniture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Office RTA Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Table
Sofa
Other
Global Office RTA Furniture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Office RTA Furniture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Independent Specialist Retailers
Independent Furniture Chains
Convenient Stores
Others (Online)
Global Office RTA Furniture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Office RTA Furniture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Office RTA Furniture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Office RTA Furniture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Office RTA Furniture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Office RTA Furniture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sauder Woodworking
Dorel Industries
Bush Industries
Whalen Furniture
Homestar North America
IKEA
Flexsteel (Home Styles)
Simplicity Sofas
Prepac
South Shore
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Office RTA Furniture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Office RTA Furniture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Office RTA Furniture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Office RTA Furniture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Office RTA Furniture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Office RTA Furniture Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Office RTA Furniture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Office RTA Furniture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Office RTA Furniture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Office RTA Furniture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Office RTA Furniture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Office RTA Furniture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Office RTA Furniture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Office RTA Furniture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Office RTA Furniture Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Office RTA Furniture Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
