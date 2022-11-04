Hand Held Drain Camera Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hand Held Drain Camera in global, including the following market information:

Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hand Held Drain Camera companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hand Held Drain Camera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Line Capacity 0-100 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hand Held Drain Camera include Rothenberger (Real AG) (Germany), Ridgid Tools (Emerson)(US), CUES (ELXSI)(US), Hokuryo (Japan), Spartan Tool(US), Rausch(US), Pearpoint (Radiodetection) (UK), Insight | Vision(US) and HammerHead Trenchless(US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hand Held Drain Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Line Capacity 0-100 mm

Line Capacity 100-200 mm

Line Capacity 200-300 mm

Others

Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal

Industrial

Residential

Others

Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hand Held Drain Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hand Held Drain Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hand Held Drain Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hand Held Drain Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rothenberger (Real AG) (Germany)

Ridgid Tools (Emerson)(US)

CUES (ELXSI)(US)

Hokuryo (Japan)

Spartan Tool(US)

Rausch(US)

Pearpoint (Radiodetection) (UK)

Insight | Vision(US)

HammerHead Trenchless(US)

General Wire Spring(US)

Envirosight(US)

TvbTech (China)

Camtronics (Netherlands)

GooQee Technology (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hand Held Drain Camera Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hand Held Drain Camera Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hand Held Drain Camera Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hand Held Drain Camera Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hand Held Drain Camera Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hand Held Drain Camera Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hand Held Drain Camera Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hand Held Drain Camera Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hand Held Drain Camera Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hand Held Drain Camera Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hand Held Drain Camera Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hand Held Drain Camera Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hand Held Drain Camera Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hand Held Drain Camera Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hand Held Drain Camera Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

