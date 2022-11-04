Global GM Crops Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Soybean
Corn
Cotton
Rapeseed
Other
Segment by Application
Food and Drink
Agricultural
Other
By Company
Corteva Agriscience
Bayer Cropscience
FMC Corporation
Monsanto
Syngenta
Limagrain
KWS Saat
Sakata
Takii
Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 GM Crops Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GM Crops
1.2 GM Crops Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global GM Crops Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Soybean
1.2.3 Corn
1.2.4 Cotton
1.2.5 Rapeseed
1.2.6 Other
1.3 GM Crops Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global GM Crops Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Drink
1.3.3 Agricultural
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global GM Crops Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global GM Crops Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global GM Crops Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global GM Crops Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America GM Crops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe GM Crops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China GM Crops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan GM Crops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global GM Crops Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global GM Crops Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 GM Crops Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global GM Crops Av
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global and United States Agricultural Biotechnology for Transgenic Crops Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Specialty Crops Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global Field Crops Drip Irrigation Emitter Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Specialty Crops Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications