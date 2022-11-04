Uncategorized

Global Precision Irrigation Systems Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Porous Soaker Hose Systems

 

Emitter Drip System

 

Drip System

Micro Misting Sprinklers

Segment by Application

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Others

By Company

Tevatronic

Netafim

Motorola

Precision Irrigation

Jain Irrigation Systems

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

CropMetrics LLC

Rain Bird Corporation

Reinke Manufacturer

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

The Toro Company

TL irrigation

Valmont Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Precision Irrigation Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precision Irrigation Systems
1.2 Precision Irrigation Systems Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Precision Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Porous Soaker Hose Systems
1.2.3 Emitter Drip System
1.2.4 Drip System
1.2.5 Micro Misting Sprinklers
1.3 Precision Irrigation Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Precision Irrigation Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Farmland & Farms
1.3.3 Agricultural Cooperatives
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Precision Irrigation Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Precision Irrigation Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Precision Irrigation Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Precision Irrigation Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Precision Irrigation Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Precision Irrigation Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Precision Irrigation Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Precision Irrigation Systems Estimates

 

