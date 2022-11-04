Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The programmable DC power supply is a DC power supply with digital or encoder input and non-potentiometer adjustment of voltage and current. The single-channel programmable DC power supply has high resolution, can adjust the digital booster value using cursor, and can set the output time for timing and provide OVP/OTP protection function.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply in global, including the following market information:
Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 10 KW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply include ITECH, AMETEK Programmable Power, TDK-Lambda, TEKTRONIX, Keysight, Magna-Power Electronics, B&K Precision, EA ELEKTRO-AUTOMATIK GMBH and XP Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 10 KW
10 KW-100 KW
Above 100 KW
Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor Manufacturing
Automotive Electronics Testing
Industrial
Medical Industry
Others
Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ITECH
AMETEK Programmable Power
TDK-Lambda
TEKTRONIX
Keysight
Magna-Power Electronics
B&K Precision
EA ELEKTRO-AUTOMATIK GMBH
XP Power
Rigol Technologies
Acopian Technical Company
Delta Elektronika
GW Instek
CHROMA ATE
Maynuo Electronic
Shenzhen Topweld Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Product Ty
