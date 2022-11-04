Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The programmable DC power supply is a DC power supply with digital or encoder input and non-potentiometer adjustment of voltage and current. The single-channel programmable DC power supply has high resolution, can adjust the digital booster value using cursor, and can set the output time for timing and provide OVP/OTP protection function.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply in global, including the following market information:

Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 10 KW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply include ITECH, AMETEK Programmable Power, TDK-Lambda, TEKTRONIX, Keysight, Magna-Power Electronics, B&K Precision, EA ELEKTRO-AUTOMATIK GMBH and XP Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 10 KW

10 KW-100 KW

Above 100 KW

Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Automotive Electronics Testing

Industrial

Medical Industry

Others

Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ITECH

AMETEK Programmable Power

TDK-Lambda

TEKTRONIX

Keysight

Magna-Power Electronics

B&K Precision

EA ELEKTRO-AUTOMATIK GMBH

XP Power

Rigol Technologies

Acopian Technical Company

Delta Elektronika

GW Instek

CHROMA ATE

Maynuo Electronic

Shenzhen Topweld Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Channel Programmable DC Power Supply Product Ty

