Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Unit is a Containment Equipment Module That Uses a Zoned Unidirectional Downward Airflow Supply to Positively Pressurize and Recirculate Highly Filtered, Ultra-clean Air Under Positive Pressure to the Operating Room, Continuously Removing Contaminants Generated in the Surgical and Other Work Environments to Provide a High Standard of Sterile Work Area.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hundred Level Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) include Esco, ATA Medical, MicroFlow, Sothis, Normeditec, Sun Engineering, Sterile Tech, Chemietron Clean Tech and Bio-Clean Air Devices and Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market, by Cleanliness Level, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market Segment Percentages, by Cleanliness Level, 2021 (%)
Hundred Level
Thousand Level
Ten thousand Level
One Hundred Thousand Level
Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Operating Room
Processing Plant
Laboratory
Others
Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Esco
ATA Medical
MicroFlow
Sothis
Normeditec
Sun Engineering
Sterile Tech
Chemietron Clean Tech
Bio-Clean Air Devices and Services
Square Technologies
Guangzhou Lingjie Air Purification Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Cleanliness Level
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceiling Laminar Airflow (CLAF) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceiling Laminar Airflow (
