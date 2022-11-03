Decontamination Sinks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Decontamination Sinks Are Designed for Manual Cleaning of Medical Instruments in a Sterile Environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Decontamination Sinks in global, including the following market information:
Global Decontamination Sinks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Decontamination Sinks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Decontamination Sinks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Decontamination Sinks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liftable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Decontamination Sinks include LogiQuip, Continental Metal Products, Neocare, Pure Processing, KTW Group, Creo Medical, Cantel, Smartline and Gallay, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Decontamination Sinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Decontamination Sinks Market, by Adjustability, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Decontamination Sinks Market Segment Percentages, by Adjustability, 2021 (%)
Liftable
Non-liftable
Global Decontamination Sinks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Decontamination Sinks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Laboratory
Others
Global Decontamination Sinks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Decontamination Sinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Decontamination Sinks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Decontamination Sinks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Decontamination Sinks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Decontamination Sinks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LogiQuip
Continental Metal Products
Neocare
Pure Processing
KTW Group
Creo Medical
Cantel
Smartline
Gallay
Stat Medical
Mortech Manufacturing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Decontamination Sinks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Adjustability
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Decontamination Sinks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Decontamination Sinks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Decontamination Sinks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Decontamination Sinks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Decontamination Sinks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Decontamination Sinks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Decontamination Sinks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Decontamination Sinks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Decontamination Sinks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Decontamination Sinks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decontamination Sinks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Decontamination Sinks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decontamination Sinks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decontamination Sinks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decontamination Sinks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
