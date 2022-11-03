Nimodipine for Injection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nimodipine for Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Nimodipine for Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nimodipine for Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Nimodipine for Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nimodipine for Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2mg/Bottle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nimodipine for Injection include Shanxi PUDE Pharmaceutical, Reyoung Pharmaceutical, Double-Crane Pharmaceutical(Hainan), Shanxi Hengda Pharmaceutical, Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical, Hainan Poly Pharm, Shanxi Zhendong Taisheng Pharmaceutical, Hainan Brilliant Pharmaceutical and Fujian Mindong Rejuenation Pharmaceutical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nimodipine for Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nimodipine for Injection Market, by Specification, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nimodipine for Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Specification, 2021 (%)

2mg/Bottle

4mg/Bottle

Global Nimodipine for Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nimodipine for Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Global Nimodipine for Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nimodipine for Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nimodipine for Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nimodipine for Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nimodipine for Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nimodipine for Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shanxi PUDE Pharmaceutical

Reyoung Pharmaceutical

Double-Crane Pharmaceutical(Hainan)

Shanxi Hengda Pharmaceutical

Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical

Hainan Poly Pharm

Shanxi Zhendong Taisheng Pharmaceutical

Hainan Brilliant Pharmaceutical

Fujian Mindong Rejuenation Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nimodipine for Injection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Specification

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nimodipine for Injection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nimodipine for Injection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nimodipine for Injection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nimodipine for Injection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nimodipine for Injection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nimodipine for Injection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nimodipine for Injection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nimodipine for Injection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nimodipine for Injection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nimodipine for Injection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nimodipine for Injection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nimodipine for Injection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nimodipine for Injection Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nimodipine for Injection Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nimodipine for Injection Compa

