Serum Collection Set Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Serum Collection Set in global, including the following market information:

Global Serum Collection Set Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Serum Collection Set Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Serum Collection Set companies in 2021 (%)

The global Serum Collection Set market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Serum Separating Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Serum Collection Set include BD, Terumo, GBO, Medtronic, Sekisui, Sarstedt, FL medical, Narang Medical and Improve Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Serum Collection Set manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Serum Collection Set Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Serum Collection Set Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Serum Separating Tube

EDTA Tube

Plasma Separation Tube

Others

Global Serum Collection Set Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Serum Collection Set Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Venous Blood Collection

Capillary Blood Collection

Global Serum Collection Set Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Serum Collection Set Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Serum Collection Set revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Serum Collection Set revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Serum Collection Set sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Serum Collection Set sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Terumo

GBO

Medtronic

Sekisui

Sarstedt

FL medical

Narang Medical

Improve Medical

TUD

Hongyu Medical

Sanli

Gong Dong

CDRICH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Serum Collection Set Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Serum Collection Set Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Serum Collection Set Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Serum Collection Set Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Serum Collection Set Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Serum Collection Set Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Serum Collection Set Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Serum Collection Set Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Serum Collection Set Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Serum Collection Set Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Serum Collection Set Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Serum Collection Set Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Serum Collection Set Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serum Collection Set Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Serum Collection Set Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Serum Collection Set Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

