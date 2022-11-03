Global Non-GMO Feed Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Cakes and Meals
Feed Cereals
Co-Products From Food Sector
Oil and Fats
Others
Segment by Application
Poultry
Swine
Ruminants
Aquaculture
Others
By Company
Scratch and Peck Feeds
Modesto Milling
Creek Farms
New Country Organics
Kraft Heinz
Givaudan
Unilever
ConAgra
2 Sisters Food Group
Nestle
The Hain Celestial Group
General Mills
Dr. Schar
Zeeland Farm Services
Canadian Organic Feeds
Riverside Feeds
Purina
Nature?s Best
Texas Natural Feeds
Hiland Naturals
FW Cobs
SunOpta
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Non-GMO Feed Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-GMO Feed
1.2 Non-GMO Feed Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cakes and Meals
1.2.3 Feed Cereals
1.2.4 Co-Products From Food Sector
1.2.5 Oil and Fats
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Non-GMO Feed Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Poultry
1.3.3 Swine
1.3.4 Ruminants
1.3.5 Aquaculture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Non-GMO Feed Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Non-GMO Feed Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Non-GMO Feed Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Non-GMO Feed Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Non-GMO Feed Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Non-GMO Feed Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Non-GMO Feed Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Non-GMO Feed Revenu
