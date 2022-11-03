Zinc Oxide Ointment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zinc Oxide Ointments is a mixture of zinc oxide and an ointment base, and is one of the most commonly used drugs in dermatology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc Oxide Ointment in global, including the following market information:
Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Zinc Oxide Ointment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zinc Oxide Ointment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
10% Zinc Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zinc Oxide Ointment include China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangmen Hengjian Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Mayinglong Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co.,LTD., Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited, Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Tongrentang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., SK&F and Shaanxi Gongda Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zinc Oxide Ointment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
10% Zinc Oxide
20% Zinc Oxide
Others
Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Surgical Medicine
Disinfection and Antiseptic
Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zinc Oxide Ointment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zinc Oxide Ointment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zinc Oxide Ointment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Zinc Oxide Ointment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Jiangmen Hengjian Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
Mayinglong Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co.,LTD.
Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited
Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Tongrentang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
SK&F
Shaanxi Gongda Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zinc Oxide Ointment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Oxide Ointment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Oxide Ointment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Oxide Ointment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Oxide Ointment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Oxide Ointment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zinc Oxide Oi
