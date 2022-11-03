Zinc Oxide Ointment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zinc Oxide Ointments is a mixture of zinc oxide and an ointment base, and is one of the most commonly used drugs in dermatology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc Oxide Ointment in global, including the following market information:

Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-zinc-oxide-ointment-forecast-2022-2028-57

Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Zinc Oxide Ointment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zinc Oxide Ointment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10% Zinc Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zinc Oxide Ointment include China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangmen Hengjian Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Mayinglong Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co.,LTD., Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited, Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Tongrentang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., SK&F and Shaanxi Gongda Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zinc Oxide Ointment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10% Zinc Oxide

20% Zinc Oxide

Others

Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Surgical Medicine

Disinfection and Antiseptic

Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zinc Oxide Ointment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zinc Oxide Ointment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zinc Oxide Ointment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Zinc Oxide Ointment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jiangmen Hengjian Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

Mayinglong Pharmaceutical Group Stock Co.,LTD.

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited

Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Tongrentang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

SK&F

Shaanxi Gongda Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-zinc-oxide-ointment-forecast-2022-2028-57

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zinc Oxide Ointment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zinc Oxide Ointment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Oxide Ointment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Oxide Ointment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Oxide Ointment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Oxide Ointment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Oxide Ointment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Zinc Oxide Oi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-zinc-oxide-ointment-forecast-2022-2028-57

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications