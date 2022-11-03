Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reusable Gel Ice Packs in global, including the following market information:
Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Reusable Gel Ice Packs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reusable Gel Ice Packs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nylon Laminate Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reusable Gel Ice Packs include Bird & Cronin, The Decor Corporation Pty. Ltd, Cardinal Health, NatraCure, OM MAS, Thermarite (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Nortech Labs Inc and Rapid Aid, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reusable Gel Ice Packs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nylon Laminate Film
Plastic
Fabric
Others
Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Cryotherapy
Food Products
Others
Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Reusable Gel Ice Packs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Reusable Gel Ice Packs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Reusable Gel Ice Packs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Reusable Gel Ice Packs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bird & Cronin
The Decor Corporation Pty. Ltd
Cardinal Health
NatraCure
OM MAS
Thermarite (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Nortech Labs Inc
Rapid Aid
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reusable Gel Ice Packs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reusable Gel Ice Packs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reusable Gel Ice Packs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reusable Gel Ice Packs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reusable Gel Ice Packs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reusable Gel Ice Packs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reusable Gel Ice Packs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
