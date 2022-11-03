Global Pellet Hops Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Amarillo Pellet Hops
Cascade Pellet Hops
Centennial Pellet Hops
Chinook Pellet Hops
Segment by Application
Alcoholic Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others (Food, Animal Feeds, etc.)
By Company
Hopsteiner
Roy Farms
Hop Head Farms
Yakima Chief Hops
High Wire Hops
Crosby Hop Farm
Glacier Hops Ranch
Hops Direct Puterbaugh Farms
John I. Haas
Charles Faram
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Pellet Hops Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pellet Hops
1.2 Pellet Hops Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pellet Hops Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amarillo Pellet Hops
1.2.3 Cascade Pellet Hops
1.2.4 Centennial Pellet Hops
1.2.5 Chinook Pellet Hops
1.3 Pellet Hops Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Pellet Hops Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Alcoholic Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Others (Food, Animal Feeds, etc.)
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Pellet Hops Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Pellet Hops Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Pellet Hops Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Pellet Hops Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Pellet Hops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Pellet Hops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Pellet Hops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Pellet Hops Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Pellet Hops Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Pellet Hops Revenue M
