Vented Vial Access Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vented Vial Access Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vented Vial Access Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vented Vial Access Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0-5ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vented Vial Access Devices include Becton Dickinson, TELEMED, ICU Medical, Teva Medical, Corvida Medical, B. Braun, Yukon Medical, Needleless and Vyaire Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vented Vial Access Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0-5ml

Above 5 ml

Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vented Vial Access Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vented Vial Access Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vented Vial Access Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vented Vial Access Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Becton Dickinson

TELEMED

ICU Medical

Teva Medical

Corvida Medical

B. Braun

Yukon Medical

Needleless

Vyaire Medical

Aseptic Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vented Vial Access Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vented Vial Access Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vented Vial Access Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vented Vial Access Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vented Vial Access Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vented Vial Access Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vented Vial Access Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vented Vial Access Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vented Vial Access Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vented Vial Access Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vented Vial Access Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vented Vial Access Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vented Vial Access Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vented Vial Access Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vented Vi

