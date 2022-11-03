Medical Eye Patches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Eye Patches in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Eye Patches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Eye Patches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Eye Patches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Eye Patches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Viscous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Eye Patches include Walgreens, Krafty Eye Patches, DrPatch, Opthopatch, OrtopadUSA, Ezakka, Astropic, 3M and Holthaus Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Eye Patches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Eye Patches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Eye Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Viscous
Inviscid
Global Medical Eye Patches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Eye Patches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lazy Eye
Strabismus
Other
Global Medical Eye Patches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Eye Patches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Eye Patches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Eye Patches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Eye Patches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Eye Patches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Walgreens
Krafty Eye Patches
DrPatch
Opthopatch
OrtopadUSA
Ezakka
Astropic
3M
Holthaus Medical
Golden Vision
HUASHI
Fresnel Prism & Lens
Patch Pals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Eye Patches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Eye Patches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Eye Patches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Eye Patches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Eye Patches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Eye Patches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Eye Patches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Eye Patches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Eye Patches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Eye Patches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Eye Patches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Eye Patches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Eye Patches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Eye Patches Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Eye Patches Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Eye Patches Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical Eye P
