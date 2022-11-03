Maize Gluten Feed Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Maize gluten feed is?a by-product of the wet milling of corn to produce cornstarch, sweeteners, oil and other products. It is made of spraying corn slurry to the corn bran which is separated from the manufacturing process of corn starch and then by steam drying.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Maize Gluten Feed in global, including the following market information:
Global Maize Gluten Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Maize Gluten Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Maize Gluten Feed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Maize Gluten Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Maize Gluten Feed include Duynie Group, NWF Agriculture, Southern Milling, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Gulshan Polyols, Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette, Ingredion and Cargill, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Maize Gluten Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Maize Gluten Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Maize Gluten Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic
Conventional
Global Maize Gluten Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Maize Gluten Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Poultry Animals
Swine
Others
Global Maize Gluten Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Maize Gluten Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Maize Gluten Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Maize Gluten Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Maize Gluten Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Maize Gluten Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Duynie Group
NWF Agriculture
Southern Milling
Tereos Starch & Sweeteners
Gulshan Polyols
Grain Processing Corporation
Roquette
Ingredion
Cargill
Tate & Lyle
Bunge
Agrana
Nordfeed
Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Maize Gluten Feed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Maize Gluten Feed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Maize Gluten Feed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Maize Gluten Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Maize Gluten Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Maize Gluten Feed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Maize Gluten Feed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Maize Gluten Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Maize Gluten Feed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Maize Gluten Feed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Maize Gluten Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Maize Gluten Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Maize Gluten Feed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maize Gluten Feed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Maize Gluten Feed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Maize Gluten Feed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Maize Gluten Feed Market Size Markets, 2021 &
