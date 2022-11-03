Ophthalmology Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ophthalmology Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Ophthalmology Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ophthalmology Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Optometry Unit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ophthalmology Equipment include TOPTICA, Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Meridian AG, Newport Corporation, Polytec GmbH, Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co KG, Satisloh AG, Syntec Optics and NIDEK CO., LTD., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ophthalmology Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Optometry Unit
Eye Care Instrument
Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Corrected Visual Acuity
Treat The Disease
Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ophthalmology Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ophthalmology Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ophthalmology Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Ophthalmology Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TOPTICA
Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.
Meridian AG
Newport Corporation
Polytec GmbH
Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co KG
Satisloh AG
Syntec Optics
NIDEK CO., LTD.
EZER
NIKON
TOPCON
MORIA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ophthalmology Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ophthalmology Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ophthalmology Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ophthalmology Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ophthalmology Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ophthalmology Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ophthalmology Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ophthalmology Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ophthalmology Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ophthalmology Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ophthalmology Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ophthalmology Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ophthalmology Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ophthalmology Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ophthalmology Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
