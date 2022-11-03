Surgical Belt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Belt in global, including the following market information:
Global Surgical Belt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surgical Belt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Surgical Belt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surgical Belt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surgical Belt include Megadyne Group, JJC & Associates, Slipmate, Genairex, Inc., Tetra Medical Supply Corp., Hermell Products, Inc., Semperit Industrial Products, Best Orthopedic & Medical Services, Inc. and C. D. Denison, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surgical Belt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surgical Belt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Foam
Reticulation
Other
Global Surgical Belt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Treatment
Aid
Other
Global Surgical Belt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Belt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Surgical Belt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Surgical Belt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Surgical Belt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Surgical Belt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Megadyne Group
JJC & Associates
Slipmate
Genairex, Inc.
Tetra Medical Supply Corp.
Hermell Products, Inc.
Semperit Industrial Products
Best Orthopedic & Medical Services, Inc.
C. D. Denison
Longdon Corp.
I.M. Mfg. Corp.
Kendrick Co.
RAM Surgical
Sabar Healthcare
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Jessa Medical supply, Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surgical Belt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surgical Belt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surgical Belt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surgical Belt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surgical Belt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surgical Belt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surgical Belt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surgical Belt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surgical Belt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surgical Belt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surgical Belt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Belt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Belt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Belt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Belt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Belt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgical Belt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Foam
4.1.3 Reticulation
4.1.4
