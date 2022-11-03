Surgical Belt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Belt in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Belt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Belt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Belt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Belt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Belt include Megadyne Group, JJC & Associates, Slipmate, Genairex, Inc., Tetra Medical Supply Corp., Hermell Products, Inc., Semperit Industrial Products, Best Orthopedic & Medical Services, Inc. and C. D. Denison, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical Belt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Belt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foam

Reticulation

Other

Global Surgical Belt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Belt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Treatment

Aid

Other

Global Surgical Belt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Belt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Belt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Belt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Belt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Belt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Megadyne Group

JJC & Associates

Slipmate

Genairex, Inc.

Tetra Medical Supply Corp.

Hermell Products, Inc.

Semperit Industrial Products

Best Orthopedic & Medical Services, Inc.

C. D. Denison

Longdon Corp.

I.M. Mfg. Corp.

Kendrick Co.

RAM Surgical

Sabar Healthcare

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Jessa Medical supply, Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Belt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical Belt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical Belt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical Belt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical Belt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surgical Belt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Belt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical Belt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical Belt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surgical Belt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surgical Belt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Belt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Belt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Belt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Belt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Belt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgical Belt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Foam

4.1.3 Reticulation

4.1.4

