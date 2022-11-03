Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rheumatoid arthritis is a long term severe disorder that directly affects the immune system of the human body. It is a serious disorder that comes with side effects such as swelling and inflammation around the affected area. Moreover, excessive pain is caused within body joints and organs of the body. The disease can affect several joints in the body, which in turn has led to a severe emphasis on the research and development of treatment options associated with the disease.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing market was valued at 2066.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3261.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Serological Tests Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthineers, Augurex Life Sciences, Svar Life Science AB, Aviva Systems Biology, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Serological Tests

Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Tests and Medication Monitoring Tests

Imaging Tests

Others

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Beckman Coulter

Siemens Healthineers

Augurex Life Sciences

Svar Life Science AB

Aviva Systems Biology

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Microdrop

Werfen

Axis-Shield

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by End User

1.3 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rheumatoid Arth

