Immunoassay Test Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunoassay Test Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Immunoassay Test Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Immunoassay Test Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Immunoassay Test Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Immunoassay Test Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Benchtop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Immunoassay Test Device include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Danaher, Siemens Healthcare, BioMerieux, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DiaSorin, Tosoh and Euroimmun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Immunoassay Test Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Immunoassay Test Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Immunoassay Test Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Benchtop

Floor-standing

Global Immunoassay Test Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Immunoassay Test Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemiluminescence Analysis

Fluorescent Immunoassay

Radioimmunoassay

Enzyme Immunoassay

Others

Global Immunoassay Test Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Immunoassay Test Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Immunoassay Test Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Immunoassay Test Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Immunoassay Test Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Immunoassay Test Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott

Danaher

Siemens Healthcare

BioMerieux

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

DiaSorin

Tosoh

Euroimmun

Snibe

Inova Diagnostics

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Leadman Biochemistry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Immunoassay Test Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Immunoassay Test Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Immunoassay Test Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Immunoassay Test Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Immunoassay Test Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Immunoassay Test Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Immunoassay Test Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Immunoassay Test Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Immunoassay Test Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Immunoassay Test Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Immunoassay Test Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immunoassay Test Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Immunoassay Test Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunoassay Test Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Immunoassay Test Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunoassay Test Device Companies

4 Sights by Product

