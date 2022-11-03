Global Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
200-500kW
500-800kW
800-1400kW
Above 1400KW
Segment by Application
Light Helicopters
Medium Helicopters
Heavy Helicopters
By Company
Safran
Rolls-Royce
Pratt & Whitney
GE
Honeywell Aerospace
AECC
Ivchenko-Progress
PBS
Klimov
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Helicopter Turboshaft Engines
1.2 Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 200-500kW
1.2.3 500-800kW
1.2.4 800-1400kW
1.2.5 Above 1400KW
1.3 Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Light Helicopters
1.3.3 Medium Helicopters
1.3.4 Heavy Helicopters
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Helicopter Turboshaft Engines Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
