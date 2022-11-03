Vitals Signs Monitor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vitals Signs Monitor in global, including the following market information:
Global Vitals Signs Monitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vitals Signs Monitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vitals Signs Monitor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vitals Signs Monitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional Monitor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vitals Signs Monitor include Philips, General Electric, Hill-Rom, Spacelabs Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, CAS Medical Systems, Smiths Group plc, Infinium Medical and Mindray Medical International Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vitals Signs Monitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vitals Signs Monitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vitals Signs Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Traditional Monitor
Microwave Monitor
Global Vitals Signs Monitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vitals Signs Monitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Household
Others
Global Vitals Signs Monitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vitals Signs Monitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vitals Signs Monitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vitals Signs Monitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vitals Signs Monitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vitals Signs Monitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Philips
General Electric
Hill-Rom
Spacelabs Healthcare
Nihon Kohden Corporation
CAS Medical Systems
Smiths Group plc
Infinium Medical
Mindray Medical International Limited
Biolight
Creative Medical
ContecMedical Systems
