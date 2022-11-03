ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device in global, including the following market information:

Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device include Miach Orthopaedics, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Conmed Linvatec, MTF, RTI Biologics, Stryker and LifeNet Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Device

Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Reconstruction Device

Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Centres

Others

Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Miach Orthopaedics

Arthrex

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Conmed Linvatec

MTF

RTI Biologics

Stryker

LifeNet Health

JRF

Parcus Medical

Medtronic

Tissue Regenix

Synthasome

Artelon

MedShape

Rotation Medical

CITIEFFE S.R.L

DJO Global Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Meira Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

