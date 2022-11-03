ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device in global, including the following market information:
Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device include Miach Orthopaedics, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Conmed Linvatec, MTF, RTI Biologics, Stryker and LifeNet Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction Device
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Reconstruction Device
Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Orthopaedic Centres
Others
Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Miach Orthopaedics
Arthrex
Smith & Nephew
Zimmer Biomet
Conmed Linvatec
MTF
RTI Biologics
Stryker
LifeNet Health
JRF
Parcus Medical
Medtronic
Tissue Regenix
Synthasome
Artelon
MedShape
Rotation Medical
CITIEFFE S.R.L
DJO Global Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Meira Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ACL and PCL Reconstruction Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
