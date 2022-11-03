Posterior Spinal System Screws Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Posterior Spinal System Screws in global, including the following market information:

Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Posterior Spinal System Screws companies in 2021 (%)

The global Posterior Spinal System Screws market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Uniaxial Screw Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Posterior Spinal System Screws include Neosys, Orthofix, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medacta, Silony Medical, Precision Spine, Curiteva, Inc. and Spine Wave. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Posterior Spinal System Screws manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Uniaxial Screw

Polyaxial Screw

Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Others

Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Posterior Spinal System Screws revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Posterior Spinal System Screws revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Posterior Spinal System Screws sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Posterior Spinal System Screws sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Neosys

Orthofix

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Medacta

Silony Medical

Precision Spine

Curiteva, Inc.

Spine Wave

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Posterior Spinal System Screws Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Posterior Spinal System Screws Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Posterior Spinal System Screws Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Posterior Spinal System Screws Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Posterior Spinal System Screws Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Posterior Spinal System Screws Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Posterior Spinal System Screws Compani

