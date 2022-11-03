Global Poultry Antibiotic Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Amoxicillin
Doxycycline
Oxytetracycline
Tilmicocin
Others
Segment by Application
Chickens
Turkeys
Laying Hens
Others
By Company
Zoetis Services LLC
Elanco
Virbac
Ceva
Vetoquinol/Soparfin SCA
Phibro Animal Health
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Poultry Antibiotic Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Poultry Antibiotic
1.2 Poultry Antibiotic Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amoxicillin
1.2.3 Doxycycline
1.2.4 Oxytetracycline
1.2.5 Tilmicocin
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Poultry Antibiotic Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chickens
1.3.3 Turkeys
1.3.4 Laying Hens
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Poultry Antibiotic Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Poultry Antibiotic Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Poultry Antibiotic Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Poultry Antibiotic Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Poultry Antibiotic Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Poultry Antibiotic Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Poultry Antibiotic Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers
