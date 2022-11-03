2022-2030 Report on Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services market, covering market size for segment by type (Business Support Outsourcing Services, Specific Function Outsourcing Services, etc.), by application (SMEs, Large Enterprises, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Accenture, Amdocs, Capgemini, CBRE Group, Cognizant, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services including:

Accenture

Amdocs

Capgemini

CBRE Group

Cognizant

Datamatics

Everest Group

Exlservice Holdings

Genpact

HCL Technologies

HPE

IBM

Infosys

Invensis

NCR Corporation

Premier BPO

Serco Group

Sodexo

Sutherland

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

TTEC Holdings

Vee Technologies

Wipro

WNS (Holdings)

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Business Support Outsourcing Services

Specific Function Outsourcing Services

Universal Terminal Outsourcing Services

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market Overview

1.1 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Definition

1.2 Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Finance a

