Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Company

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Aisin Seiki

Federal-Mogul

Akebono Brake Industry

Delphi Automotive

Japan Brake Industrial

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc

ZF

TMD Friction

MAT Holdings

ATE

ITT Corporation

Fras Le

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material

1.2 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Brake Pads

1.2.3 Brake Shoes

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive OEM Brake Friction Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive OEM Brake Fric

