Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
HbA1c levels, which reflect the average plasma glucose concentration over the preceding three months, play a pivotal role in the diagnosis, assessment, and monitoring of diabetes.
The HbA1c Analyzer also called Glycohemoglobin Analyzer, is a machine that performs clinical diagnosis on the hemoglobin A1c concentration in blood. These types of analysis are specific to HbA1c Analyzers only.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers in global, including the following market information:
Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bench-top Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers include Abbott Laboratories, Roche, Siemens, Tosoh, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Trinity Biotech, HUMAN Diagnostics and Arkray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bench-top Type
Compact Type
Portable Type
Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Roche
Siemens
Tosoh
Danaher Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Trinity Biotech
HUMAN Diagnostics
Arkray
OSANG Healthcare
Erba Diagnostics
PTS Diagnostics
GREEN CROSS MEDIS
Liteon Technology
DiaSys Diagnostic
EKF Diagnostics
Convergent Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glycosylated Hemoglobin Analyzers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
