Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Scope and Market Size

RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172307/solar-grade-multi-crystal-silicon-ingot

Segment by Type

Grade One

Grade Two

Grade Three

Others

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Others

The report on the RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

WACKER SCHOTT Solar

Nexolon

Green Energy Technology

Sino-American Silicon Products

Hanwha SolarOne

Eversol Corporation

PV Crystalox Solar

Targray

Rexor

Maharishi Solar

Photowatt

GCL Solar

JinkoSolar

ReneSola

LDK Solar

Jiangxi Sornid Hi-Tech

DAHAI New Energy Development

Hermaion Solar

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company

Huantai Group

CNPV

Yichang CSG

China Guodian

Jiangxi Xinshun New Energy Science and Technology

Lu’an Group

Hareon Solar

Anhui Eisen New Energy

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Dynamics

1.5.1Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Industry Trends

1.5.2Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Drivers

1.5.3Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Challenges

1.5.4Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaSolar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 WACKER SCHOTT Solar

7.1.1 WACKER SCHOTT Solar Corporation Information

7.1.2 WACKER SCHOTT Solar Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 WACKER SCHOTT Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 WACKER SCHOTT Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.1.5 WACKER SCHOTT Solar Recent Development

7.2 Nexolon

7.2.1 Nexolon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nexolon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nexolon Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nexolon Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.2.5 Nexolon Recent Development

7.3 Green Energy Technology

7.3.1 Green Energy Technology Corporation Information

7.3.2 Green Energy Technology Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Green Energy Technology Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Green Energy Technology Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.3.5 Green Energy Technology Recent Development

7.4 Sino-American Silicon Products

7.4.1 Sino-American Silicon Products Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sino-American Silicon Products Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Sino-American Silicon Products Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Sino-American Silicon Products Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.4.5 Sino-American Silicon Products Recent Development

7.5 Hanwha SolarOne

7.5.1 Hanwha SolarOne Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hanwha SolarOne Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hanwha SolarOne Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hanwha SolarOne Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.5.5 Hanwha SolarOne Recent Development

7.6 Eversol Corporation

7.6.1 Eversol Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Eversol Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Eversol Corporation Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Eversol Corporation Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.6.5 Eversol Corporation Recent Development

7.7 PV Crystalox Solar

7.7.1 PV Crystalox Solar Corporation Information

7.7.2 PV Crystalox Solar Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PV Crystalox Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PV Crystalox Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.7.5 PV Crystalox Solar Recent Development

7.8 Targray

7.8.1 Targray Corporation Information

7.8.2 Targray Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Targray Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Targray Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.8.5 Targray Recent Development

7.9 Rexor

7.9.1 Rexor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rexor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Rexor Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Rexor Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.9.5 Rexor Recent Development

7.10 Maharishi Solar

7.10.1 Maharishi Solar Corporation Information

7.10.2 Maharishi Solar Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Maharishi Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Maharishi Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.10.5 Maharishi Solar Recent Development

7.11 Photowatt

7.11.1 Photowatt Corporation Information

7.11.2 Photowatt Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Photowatt Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Photowatt Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Products Offered

7.11.5 Photowatt Recent Development

7.12 GCL Solar

7.12.1 GCL Solar Corporation Information

7.12.2 GCL Solar Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 GCL Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 GCL Solar Products Offered

7.12.5 GCL Solar Recent Development

7.13 JinkoSolar

7.13.1 JinkoSolar Corporation Information

7.13.2 JinkoSolar Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 JinkoSolar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 JinkoSolar Products Offered

7.13.5 JinkoSolar Recent Development

7.14 ReneSola

7.14.1 ReneSola Corporation Information

7.14.2 ReneSola Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ReneSola Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ReneSola Products Offered

7.14.5 ReneSola Recent Development

7.15 LDK Solar

7.15.1 LDK Solar Corporation Information

7.15.2 LDK Solar Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 LDK Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 LDK Solar Products Offered

7.15.5 LDK Solar Recent Development

7.16 Jiangxi Sornid Hi-Tech

7.16.1 Jiangxi Sornid Hi-Tech Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jiangxi Sornid Hi-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jiangxi Sornid Hi-Tech Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jiangxi Sornid Hi-Tech Products Offered

7.16.5 Jiangxi Sornid Hi-Tech Recent Development

7.17 DAHAI New Energy Development

7.17.1 DAHAI New Energy Development Corporation Information

7.17.2 DAHAI New Energy Development Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 DAHAI New Energy Development Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 DAHAI New Energy Development Products Offered

7.17.5 DAHAI New Energy Development Recent Development

7.18 Hermaion Solar

7.18.1 Hermaion Solar Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hermaion Solar Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hermaion Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hermaion Solar Products Offered

7.18.5 Hermaion Solar Recent Development

7.19 Yingli Green Energy Holding Company

7.19.1 Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Corporation Information

7.19.2 Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Products Offered

7.19.5 Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Recent Development

7.20 Huantai Group

7.20.1 Huantai Group Corporation Information

7.20.2 Huantai Group Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Huantai Group Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Huantai Group Products Offered

7.20.5 Huantai Group Recent Development

7.21 CNPV

7.21.1 CNPV Corporation Information

7.21.2 CNPV Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 CNPV Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 CNPV Products Offered

7.21.5 CNPV Recent Development

7.22 Yichang CSG

7.22.1 Yichang CSG Corporation Information

7.22.2 Yichang CSG Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Yichang CSG Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Yichang CSG Products Offered

7.22.5 Yichang CSG Recent Development

7.23 China Guodian

7.23.1 China Guodian Corporation Information

7.23.2 China Guodian Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 China Guodian Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 China Guodian Products Offered

7.23.5 China Guodian Recent Development

7.24 Jiangxi Xinshun New Energy Science and Technology

7.24.1 Jiangxi Xinshun New Energy Science and Technology Corporation Information

7.24.2 Jiangxi Xinshun New Energy Science and Technology Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Jiangxi Xinshun New Energy Science and Technology Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Jiangxi Xinshun New Energy Science and Technology Products Offered

7.24.5 Jiangxi Xinshun New Energy Science and Technology Recent Development

7.25 Lu’an Group

7.25.1 Lu’an Group Corporation Information

7.25.2 Lu’an Group Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Lu’an Group Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Lu’an Group Products Offered

7.25.5 Lu’an Group Recent Development

7.26 Hareon Solar

7.26.1 Hareon Solar Corporation Information

7.26.2 Hareon Solar Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Hareon Solar Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Hareon Solar Products Offered

7.26.5 Hareon Solar Recent Development

7.27 Anhui Eisen New Energy

7.27.1 Anhui Eisen New Energy Corporation Information

7.27.2 Anhui Eisen New Energy Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Anhui Eisen New Energy Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Anhui Eisen New Energy Products Offered

7.27.5 Anhui Eisen New Energy Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Distributors

8.3Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Production Mode & Process

8.4Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Sales Channels

8.4.2Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Distributors

8.5Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/172307/solar-grade-multi-crystal-silicon-ingot

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States